Azerbaijani economy minister talks increase in number of employment contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan amounted to almost 1.7 million as of May 1, 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this figure has increased by 290,000 contracts compared to 2019.

"Azerbaijan's stimulating tax policy, implemented over the past three years, has led to significant changes in the labor market,” Jabbarov noted.

“Number of concluded contracts today is about 1.692 million as a result of the measures taken, including work to increase the transparency of wages and the number of concluded contracts. The number of contracts in the non-oil sector increased by 242,600 compared to 2019 - up to 782,500 contracts," Jabbarov added.