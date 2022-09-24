Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7
|
Sept. 19
|
1.7
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7
|
Sept. 20
|
1.7
|
Sept. 14
|
1.7
|
Sept. 21
|
1.7
|
Sept. 15
|
1.7
|
Sept. 22
|
1.7
|
Sept. 16
|
1.7
|
Sept. 23
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0283 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0184 manat and amounted to 1.6874 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7139
|
Sept. 19
|
1.6986
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7220
|
Sept. 20
|
1.7037
|
Sept. 14
|
1.6996
|
Sept. 21
|
1.6935
|
Sept. 15
|
1.6945
|
Sept. 22
|
1.6710
|
Sept. 16
|
1.6989
|
Sept. 23
|
1.6703
|
Average weekly
|
1.7058
|
Average weekly
|
1.6874
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0281 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0280
|
Sept.19
|
0.0282
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0268
|
Sept. 20
|
0.0282
|
Sept. 14
|
0.0274
|
Sept. 21
|
0.0280
|
Sept. 15
|
0.0284
|
Sept. 22
|
0.0278
|
Sept. 16
|
0.0282
|
Sept. 23
|
0.0285
|
Average weekly
|
0.0278
|
Average weekly
|
0.0281
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.0929 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 19
|
0.0931
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0933
|
Sept. 20
|
0.0929
|
Sept. 14
|
0.0931
|
Sept. 21
|
0.0929
|
Sept. 15
|
0.0932
|
Sept. 22
|
0.0927
|
Sept. 16
|
0.0931
|
Sept. 23
|
0.0927
|
Average weekly
|
0.0932
|
Average weekly
|
0.0929