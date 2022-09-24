...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 24 September 2022 13:07 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 12

1.7

Sept. 19

1.7

Sept. 13

1.7

Sept. 20

1.7

Sept. 14

1.7

Sept. 21

1.7

Sept. 15

1.7

Sept. 22

1.7

Sept. 16

1.7

Sept. 23

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0283 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0184 manat and amounted to 1.6874 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 12

1.7139

Sept. 19

1.6986

Sept. 13

1.7220

Sept. 20

1.7037

Sept. 14

1.6996

Sept. 21

1.6935

Sept. 15

1.6945

Sept. 22

1.6710

Sept. 16

1.6989

Sept. 23

1.6703

Average weekly

1.7058

Average weekly

1.6874

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0281 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 12

0.0280

Sept.19

0.0282

Sept. 13

0.0268

Sept. 20

0.0282

Sept. 14

0.0274

Sept. 21

0.0280

Sept. 15

0.0284

Sept. 22

0.0278

Sept. 16

0.0282

Sept. 23

0.0285

Average weekly

0.0278

Average weekly

0.0281

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.0929 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 12

0.0932

Sept. 19

0.0931

Sept. 13

0.0933

Sept. 20

0.0929

Sept. 14

0.0931

Sept. 21

0.0929

Sept. 15

0.0932

Sept. 22

0.0927

Sept. 16

0.0931

Sept. 23

0.0927

Average weekly

0.0932

Average weekly

0.0929
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more