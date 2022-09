BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The total amount of approved subsidies in Azerbaijan amounted to 291.8 million as of September 1, 2022, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to him, as part of the project on state-guaranteed credit and subsidy support entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the pandemic were paid 34.4 million manat ($20.2 million).