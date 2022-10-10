Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani minister unveils volume of concessional loans issued to entrepreneurs

Economy Materials 10 October 2022 15:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan allocated concessional loans in the amount of 90.2 million manat ($53 million) since the beginning of the year as part of state support of private sector, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, these funds will be directed to the implementation of 1,963 projects.

"About 2,100 new jobs are expected to be created through these funds. A total of 68.8 percent of the concessional loans have been provided for the agrarian sector, 31.2 percent for the manufacturing and processing of industrial products, whilst 83.3 percent of the loans for regions and 16.7 percent - settlements of Baku," Jabbarov stated.

