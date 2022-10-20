Azerbaijan's working subgroup on coordination and monitoring of 'green' technologies use in liberated areas holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A regular meeting of the working subgroup, established as part of the working group on the coordination and monitoring of the use of 'green' technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held on October 19, the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy told Trend on October 20.

According to the agency, Chairman of the Working Subgroup, Director of AREA Javid Abdullayev, opening the meeting with an introductory speech, he informed about the decisions taken during the meeting of the working group held on October 14.

At the meeting, thematic events were identified to improve the efficiency of work carried out in connection with the implementation of the "Strategies for the creation of 'green' energy zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", as well as responsible persons related to their implementation.