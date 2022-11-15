Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.18 on November 14 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.29 per barrel, Trend reports on November 15 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 14 amounted to $95.06 per barrel, down by $1.23 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $65.17 per barrel on November 14, lowering by $1.43 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.27 compared to the previous price and made up $95.51 per barrel.