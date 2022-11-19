Number of Russian companies allowed to export livestock products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Some 21 Russian enterprises have been granted the right to export livestock products, as well as feed and feed additives to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor).

According to her, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute gave the right to export products of animal origin to Russian enterprises based on the company compliance with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

More than 1,100 Russian enterprises are allowed to export their products to Azerbaijan.

"Rosselkhoznadzor continues working on the expansion of Russian organizations' list with the right to export to Azerbaijan," the statement said.