German ambassador names Azerbaijan 'important trade hub in region'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan is an important trade hub in the region, German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann said on November 30 at the presentation of the exclusive edition of ‘Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2022-2023’ in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Horlemann, Azerbaijan's growing importance as a trading hub is due to the change in trade routes, which previously passed almost exclusively through Russia and currently are shifting southwards.

He noted that trade routes through the South Caucasus are important not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Germany and Europe as a whole.

Europe is an important market for Azerbaijan, therefore Germany and Europe in general consider it important to create the best conditions for increasing trade and German investments in Azerbaijan, the diplomat explained.

"I reviewed the market analysis and saw that 95 percent of the German companies which took part in this analysis confirmed their commitment to working with Azerbaijan," Horlemann said.