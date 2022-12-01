Romania, Azerbaijan interested in co-op within Middle Corridor - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Romania and Azerbaijan are interested in the development of cooperation within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), so-called Middle Corridor, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare said at an event on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Romania's Great Union Day on December 1, Trend reports.

"Romania and Azerbaijan are interested in the development of the Middle Corridor connecting Europe and Asia with the ports of Baku and Constanta, which are located in geographically advantageous places and are transport hubs," he said.

The ambassador noted that over the years, relations between Romania and Azerbaijan have been actively developing in the fields of politics, energy, transport, culture and other areas.