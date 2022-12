BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered Monte Investments LLC, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The authorized capital of Monte Investments totals 12.34 million euros. Its official representative is a citizen of the Russian Federation, Olga Khokhlova.

The company's legal address is as follows: Baku, Sabunchu District, Nazim Ismayilov str., 9A, 28