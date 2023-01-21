...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 21 January 2023 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

January 9

1.7

January 16

1.7

January 10

1.7

January 17

1.7

January 11

1.7

January 18

1.7

January 12

1.7

January 19

1.7

January 13

1.7

January 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0097 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has amounted to 1.8375 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 9

1.8150

January 20

1.8449

January 10

1.8242

January 21

1.8403

January 11

1.8257

January 22

1.8317

January 12

1.8312

January 23

1.8352

January 13

1.8427

January 24

1.8352

Average weekly

1.8278

Average weekly

1.8375

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0247 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 9

0.0235

January 16

0.0246

January 10

0.0244

January 17

0.0247

January 11

0.0244

January 18

0.0247

January 12

0.0242

January 19

0.0247

January 13

0.0250

January 20

0.0247

Average weekly

0.0243

Average weekly

0.0247

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has went up by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0905 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 9

0.0908

January 16

0.0905

January 10

0.0905

January 17

0.0905

January 11

0.0905

January 18

0.0905

January 12

0.0905

January 19

0.0904

January 13

0.0905

January 20

0.0904

Average weekly

0.0906

Average weekly

0.0905
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more