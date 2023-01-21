Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 9 1.7 January 16 1.7 January 10 1.7 January 17 1.7 January 11 1.7 January 18 1.7 January 12 1.7 January 19 1.7 January 13 1.7 January 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0097 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has amounted to 1.8375 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 9 1.8150 January 20 1.8449 January 10 1.8242 January 21 1.8403 January 11 1.8257 January 22 1.8317 January 12 1.8312 January 23 1.8352 January 13 1.8427 January 24 1.8352 Average weekly 1.8278 Average weekly 1.8375

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0247 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 9 0.0235 January 16 0.0246 January 10 0.0244 January 17 0.0247 January 11 0.0244 January 18 0.0247 January 12 0.0242 January 19 0.0247 January 13 0.0250 January 20 0.0247 Average weekly 0.0243 Average weekly 0.0247

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has went up by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0905 manat.