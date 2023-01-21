Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
January 9
|
1.7
|
January 16
|
1.7
|
January 10
|
1.7
|
January 17
|
1.7
|
January 11
|
1.7
|
January 18
|
1.7
|
January 12
|
1.7
|
January 19
|
1.7
|
January 13
|
1.7
|
January 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0097 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has amounted to 1.8375 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
January 9
|
1.8150
|
January 20
|
1.8449
|
January 10
|
1.8242
|
January 21
|
1.8403
|
January 11
|
1.8257
|
January 22
|
1.8317
|
January 12
|
1.8312
|
January 23
|
1.8352
|
January 13
|
1.8427
|
January 24
|
1.8352
|
Average weekly
|
1.8278
|
Average weekly
|
1.8375
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has risen by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0004 manat and totaled 0.0247 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
January 9
|
0.0235
|
January 16
|
0.0246
|
January 10
|
0.0244
|
January 17
|
0.0247
|
January 11
|
0.0244
|
January 18
|
0.0247
|
January 12
|
0.0242
|
January 19
|
0.0247
|
January 13
|
0.0250
|
January 20
|
0.0247
|
Average weekly
|
0.0243
|
Average weekly
|
0.0247
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has went up by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has increased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0905 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
January 9
|
0.0908
|
January 16
|
0.0905
|
January 10
|
0.0905
|
January 17
|
0.0905
|
January 11
|
0.0905
|
January 18
|
0.0905
|
January 12
|
0.0905
|
January 19
|
0.0904
|
January 13
|
0.0905
|
January 20
|
0.0904
|
Average weekly
|
0.0906
|
Average weekly
|
0.0905