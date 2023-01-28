Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 28 January 2023 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

January 16

1.7

January 23

1.7

January 17

1.7

January 24

1.7

January 18

1.7

January 25

1.7

January 19

1.7

January 26

1.7

January 20

1.7

January 27

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0048 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0139 manat, up to 1.8513 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 16

1.8449

January 23

1.8522

January 17

1.8403

January 24

1.8490

January 18

1.8317

January 25

1.8527

January 19

1.8352

January 26

1.8553

January 20

1.8352

January 27

1.8474

Average weekly

1.8375

Average weekly

1.8513

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0246 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 16

0.0246

January 23

0.0248

January 17

0.0247

January 24

0.0246

January 18

0.0247

January 25

0.0246

January 19

0.0247

January 26

0.0245

January 20

0.0247

January 27

0.0245

Average weekly

0.0247

Average weekly

0.0246

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0904 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 16

0.0905

January 23

0.0904

January 17

0.0905

January 24

0.0904

January 18

0.0905

January 25

0.0904

January 19

0.0904

January 26

0.0904

January 20

0.0904

January 27

0.0904

Average weekly

0.0905

Average weekly

0.0904
