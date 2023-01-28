Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
January 16
|
1.7
|
January 23
|
1.7
|
January 17
|
1.7
|
January 24
|
1.7
|
January 18
|
1.7
|
January 25
|
1.7
|
January 19
|
1.7
|
January 26
|
1.7
|
January 20
|
1.7
|
January 27
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0048 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0139 manat, up to 1.8513 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
January 16
|
1.8449
|
January 23
|
1.8522
|
January 17
|
1.8403
|
January 24
|
1.8490
|
January 18
|
1.8317
|
January 25
|
1.8527
|
January 19
|
1.8352
|
January 26
|
1.8553
|
January 20
|
1.8352
|
January 27
|
1.8474
|
Average weekly
|
1.8375
|
Average weekly
|
1.8513
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0246 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
January 16
|
0.0246
|
January 23
|
0.0248
|
January 17
|
0.0247
|
January 24
|
0.0246
|
January 18
|
0.0247
|
January 25
|
0.0246
|
January 19
|
0.0247
|
January 26
|
0.0245
|
January 20
|
0.0247
|
January 27
|
0.0245
|
Average weekly
|
0.0247
|
Average weekly
|
0.0246
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0904 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
January 16
|
0.0905
|
January 23
|
0.0904
|
January 17
|
0.0905
|
January 24
|
0.0904
|
January 18
|
0.0905
|
January 25
|
0.0904
|
January 19
|
0.0904
|
January 26
|
0.0904
|
January 20
|
0.0904
|
January 27
|
0.0904
|
Average weekly
|
0.0905
|
Average weekly
|
0.0904