Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 16 1.7 January 23 1.7 January 17 1.7 January 24 1.7 January 18 1.7 January 25 1.7 January 19 1.7 January 26 1.7 January 20 1.7 January 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0048 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0139 manat, up to 1.8513 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 16 1.8449 January 23 1.8522 January 17 1.8403 January 24 1.8490 January 18 1.8317 January 25 1.8527 January 19 1.8352 January 26 1.8553 January 20 1.8352 January 27 1.8474 Average weekly 1.8375 Average weekly 1.8513

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0246 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 16 0.0246 January 23 0.0248 January 17 0.0247 January 24 0.0246 January 18 0.0247 January 25 0.0246 January 19 0.0247 January 26 0.0245 January 20 0.0247 January 27 0.0245 Average weekly 0.0247 Average weekly 0.0246

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0904 manat.