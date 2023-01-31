Azerbaijan continues reconstruction of Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala part of the Baku-Shamakhi-Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway continues, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The road is of particular importance for the comfortable movement of the population and is the shortest route connecting the capital with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oguz, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan districts.

According to the agency, as a result of the reconstruction, the length of the road will be reduced by 9.7 kilometers and will amount to 76.8 kilometers. The existing two-lane road will be widened to four lanes.

As part of the reconstruction project of the Muganli-Ismayilli-Gabala road, the first 14-kilometer area of the road is considered geologically more complex and most susceptible to landslides. In this regard, retaining walls, drainage systems with a total length of four kilometers, and other engineering works are being carried out on four areas of the road.

In total, 8 large and 5 small bridges, one tunnel, and one suspension bridge were designed as part of the project. Thus, five existing bridges over the Girdimanchay, Talistanchay, Akh-okh, Goychay, and Vandamchay rivers are being reconstructed and expanded. Three bridges located on the Agsuchay, Gulyanchay, and Demiraparanchay rivers were redesigned in accordance with the four-lane traffic. Five bridges passing through small reservoirs along the road have been dismantled and replaced with new bridges. The construction of bridges across the Gulyanchay and Gurudara rivers has been completed. Work on the construction of other bridges is at different stages.

The reconstruction of this road leading to important tourist regions of the republic, laid in the 1970s on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was designed in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.