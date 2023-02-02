Azerbaijan discloses wheat output in agricultural parks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:58 on Feb. 1, 2023)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Wheat production at Azerbaijan's agricultural parks in 2022 amounted to 152,000 tons, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said during a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, barley production in the reporting period totaled 71,000 tons, corn – 128,000 tons, soybeans – 2,700 tons, silage – 55,000 tons, alfalfa – 14,000 tons.

According to him, out of 152,000 tons of wheat output, 59 percent or 89,000 tons accounted for food wheat, 20 percent or 31,000 tons – for wheat seed, and 21 percent or 32,000 tons – for feed wheat.

"In 2023, it's scheduled to grow 145,000 tons of food wheat in the agricultural parks of Azerbaijan," he said.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan imported 1.292 million tons of wheat in 2022, which was 12.6 percent or 144,890 tons more than in 2021. The value of wheat imports exceeded $436.551 million (year-on-year growth of 31.6 percent). Wheat imports accounted for three percent of the country's total imports in the period under review.