Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 4 February 2023 13:57 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

January 23

1.7

January 30

1.7

January 24

1.7

January 31

1.7

January 25

1.7

February 1

1.7

January 26

1.7

February 2

1.7

January 27

1.7

February 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0029 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0017 manat, up to 1.853 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 23

1.8522

January 30

1.8488

January 24

1.8490

January 31

1.8437

January 25

1.8527

February 1

1.8473

January 26

1.8553

February 2

1.8735

January 27

1.8474

February 3

1.8517

Average weekly

1.8513

Average weekly

1.8530

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0243 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 23

0.0248

January 30

0.0244

January 24

0.0246

January 31

0.0242

January 25

0.0246

February 1

0.0242

January 26

0.0245

February 2

0.0244

January 27

0.0245

February 3

0.0242

Average weekly

0.0246

Average weekly

0.0243

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has gone up by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged at the level of 0.0904 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 23

0.0904

January 30

0.0904

January 24

0.0904

January 31

0.0904

January 25

0.0904

February 1

0.0904

January 26

0.0904

February 2

0.0904

January 27

0.0904

February 3

0.0904

Average weekly

0.0904

Average weekly

0.0904
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more