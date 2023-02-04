Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, has remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 23 1.7 January 30 1.7 January 24 1.7 January 31 1.7 January 25 1.7 February 1 1.7 January 26 1.7 February 2 1.7 January 27 1.7 February 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0029 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0017 manat, up to 1.853 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 23 1.8522 January 30 1.8488 January 24 1.8490 January 31 1.8437 January 25 1.8527 February 1 1.8473 January 26 1.8553 February 2 1.8735 January 27 1.8474 February 3 1.8517 Average weekly 1.8513 Average weekly 1.8530

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0243 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 23 0.0248 January 30 0.0244 January 24 0.0246 January 31 0.0242 January 25 0.0246 February 1 0.0242 January 26 0.0245 February 2 0.0244 January 27 0.0245 February 3 0.0242 Average weekly 0.0246 Average weekly 0.0243

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has gone up by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged at the level of 0.0904 manat.