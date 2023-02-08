Azerbaijan's Azerpost makes money transfers to Turkish AFAD commission-free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Money transfers to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in connection with the earthquake that struck Türkiye on February 6 via Azerbaijan's Azerpost LLC will be carried out without commission, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The ministry noted that the customer service departments of the Azerpost work until 18:00 (GMT+4) on business days and until 16:00 on weekends.

Commission-free money transfers to the AFAD are available from the accounts of Azerbaijani banks, as well as through electronic payment systems.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.