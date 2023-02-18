Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 18 February 2023 10:38 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 6

1.7

February 13

1.7

February 7

1.7

February 14

1.7

February 8

1.7

February 15

1.7

February 9

1.7

February 16

1.7

February 10

1.7

February 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0046 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0085 manat, down to 1.8179 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 6

1.8352

February 13

1.8131

February 7

1.8245

February 14

1.8254

February 8

1.8245

February 15

1.8220

February 9

1.8247

February 16

1.8203

February 10

1.8227

February 17

1.8085

Average weekly

1.8263

Average weekly

1.8179

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0230 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 6

0.0236

February 13

0.0231

February 7

0.0237

February 14

0.0231

February 8

0.0240

February 15

0.0231

February 9

0.0235

February 16

0.0228

February 10

0.0233

February 17

0.0227

Average weekly

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0230

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has edged up by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0902 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 6

0.0903

February 13

0.0903

February 7

0.0903

February 14

0.0902

February 8

0.0903

February 15

0.0902

February 9

0.0903

February 16

0.0902

February 10

0.0903

February 17

0.0901

Average weekly

0.0903

Average weekly

0.0902
