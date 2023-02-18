Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 6 1.7 February 13 1.7 February 7 1.7 February 14 1.7 February 8 1.7 February 15 1.7 February 9 1.7 February 16 1.7 February 10 1.7 February 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0046 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0085 manat, down to 1.8179 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate February 6 1.8352 February 13 1.8131 February 7 1.8245 February 14 1.8254 February 8 1.8245 February 15 1.8220 February 9 1.8247 February 16 1.8203 February 10 1.8227 February 17 1.8085 Average weekly 1.8263 Average weekly 1.8179

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0230 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate February 6 0.0236 February 13 0.0231 February 7 0.0237 February 14 0.0231 February 8 0.0240 February 15 0.0231 February 9 0.0235 February 16 0.0228 February 10 0.0233 February 17 0.0227 Average weekly 0.0236 Average weekly 0.0230

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has edged up by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0902 manat.