Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 6
|
1.7
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 7
|
1.7
|
March 14
|
1.7
|
March 8
|
1.7
|
March 15
|
1.7
|
March 9
|
1.7
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 10
|
1.7
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0119 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0085 manat, up to 1.8162 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 6
|
1.8092
|
March 13
|
1.8223
|
March 7
|
1.8172
|
March 14
|
1.8194
|
March 8
|
1.8172
|
March 15
|
1.8265
|
March 9
|
1.7938
|
March 16
|
1.8024
|
March 10
|
1.8011
|
March 17
|
1.8104
|
Average weekly
|
1.8077
|
Average weekly
|
1.8162
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 6
|
0.0225
|
March 13
|
0.0223
|
March 7
|
0.0225
|
March 14
|
0.0225
|
March 8
|
0.0225
|
March 15
|
0.0224
|
March 9
|
0.0223
|
March 16
|
0.0223
|
March 10
|
0.0224
|
March 17
|
0.0223
|
Average weekly
|
0.0224
|
Average weekly
|
0.0223
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has surged by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0004 manat and made up 0.0895 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 6
|
0.0900
|
March 13
|
0.0896
|
March 7
|
0.0899
|
March 14
|
0.0896
|
March 8
|
0.0899
|
March 15
|
0.0896
|
March 9
|
0.0897
|
March 16
|
0.0895
|
March 10
|
0.0898
|
March 17
|
0.0894
|
Average weekly
|
0.0899
|
Average weekly
|
0.0895