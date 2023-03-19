Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 19 March 2023 21:52 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 6

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 7

1.7

March 14

1.7

March 8

1.7

March 15

1.7

March 9

1.7

March 16

1.7

March 10

1.7

March 17

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0119 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0085 manat, up to 1.8162 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 6

1.8092

March 13

1.8223

March 7

1.8172

March 14

1.8194

March 8

1.8172

March 15

1.8265

March 9

1.7938

March 16

1.8024

March 10

1.8011

March 17

1.8104

Average weekly

1.8077

Average weekly

1.8162

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 6

0.0225

March 13

0.0223

March 7

0.0225

March 14

0.0225

March 8

0.0225

March 15

0.0224

March 9

0.0223

March 16

0.0223

March 10

0.0224

March 17

0.0223

Average weekly

0.0224

Average weekly

0.0223

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has surged by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0004 manat and made up 0.0895 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 6

0.0900

March 13

0.0896

March 7

0.0899

March 14

0.0896

March 8

0.0899

March 15

0.0896

March 9

0.0897

March 16

0.0895

March 10

0.0898

March 17

0.0894

Average weekly

0.0899

Average weekly

0.0895
