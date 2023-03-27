Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The prices of an ounce of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in Azerbaijan didn’t change last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.194 manat (1.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,282.7595 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 13
|
3,197.3345
|
March 20
|
3,282.7595
|
March 14
|
3,237.0465
|
March 21
|
3,282.7595
|
March 15
|
3,233.1195
|
March 22
|
3,282.7595
|
March 16
|
3,252.5675
|
March 23
|
3,282.7595
|
March 17
|
3,282.7595
|
March 24
|
3,282.7595
|
Average weekly
|
3,240.5655
|
Average weekly
|
3,282.7595
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.6846 manat, which was 0.6589 manat (1.8 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 13
|
35.2905
|
March 20
|
37.3435
|
March 14
|
36.809
|
March 21
|
37.3435
|
March 15
|
36.9482
|
March 22
|
37.3435
|
March 16
|
37.032
|
March 23
|
37.3435
|
March 17
|
37.3435
|
March 24
|
37.3435
|
Average weekly
|
36.6846
|
Average weekly
|
37.3435
The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 14.4925 manat (0.87 percent) compared to the previous week, totaling 1,682.813 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 13
|
1,647.997
|
March 20
|
1,682.813
|
March 14
|
1,690.1315
|
March 21
|
1,682.813
|
March 15
|
1,678.087
|
March 22
|
1,682.813
|
March 16
|
1,642.574
|
March 23
|
1,682.813
|
March 17
|
1,682.813
|
March 24
|
1,682.813
|
Average weekly
|
1,668.3205
|
Average weekly
|
1,682.813
The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 13.3739 manat (0.54 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,472.7775 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 13
|
2,411.926
|
March 20
|
2,472.7775
|
March 14
|
2,490.908
|
March 21
|
2,472.7775
|
March 15
|
2,549.0735
|
March 22
|
2,472.7775
|
March 16
|
2,506.072
|
March 23
|
2,472.7775
|
March 17
|
2,472.7775
|
March 24
|
2,472.7775
|
Average weekly
|
2,486.1514
|
Average weekly
|
2,472.7775