Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 27 March 2023 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The prices of an ounce of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in Azerbaijan didn’t change last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.194 manat (1.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,282.7595 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 13

3,197.3345

March 20

3,282.7595

March 14

3,237.0465

March 21

3,282.7595

March 15

3,233.1195

March 22

3,282.7595

March 16

3,252.5675

March 23

3,282.7595

March 17

3,282.7595

March 24

3,282.7595

Average weekly

3,240.5655

Average weekly

3,282.7595

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.6846 manat, which was 0.6589 manat (1.8 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 13

35.2905

March 20

37.3435

March 14

36.809

March 21

37.3435

March 15

36.9482

March 22

37.3435

March 16

37.032

March 23

37.3435

March 17

37.3435

March 24

37.3435

Average weekly

36.6846

Average weekly

37.3435

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 14.4925 manat (0.87 percent) compared to the previous week, totaling 1,682.813 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 13

1,647.997

March 20

1,682.813

March 14

1,690.1315

March 21

1,682.813

March 15

1,678.087

March 22

1,682.813

March 16

1,642.574

March 23

1,682.813

March 17

1,682.813

March 24

1,682.813

Average weekly

1,668.3205

Average weekly

1,682.813

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 13.3739 manat (0.54 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,472.7775 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 13

2,411.926

March 20

2,472.7775

March 14

2,490.908

March 21

2,472.7775

March 15

2,549.0735

March 22

2,472.7775

March 16

2,506.072

March 23

2,472.7775

March 17

2,472.7775

March 24

2,472.7775

Average weekly

2,486.1514

Average weekly

2,472.7775
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more