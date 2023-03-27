Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The prices of an ounce of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in Azerbaijan didn’t change last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.194 manat (1.3 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,282.7595 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 13 3,197.3345 March 20 3,282.7595 March 14 3,237.0465 March 21 3,282.7595 March 15 3,233.1195 March 22 3,282.7595 March 16 3,252.5675 March 23 3,282.7595 March 17 3,282.7595 March 24 3,282.7595 Average weekly 3,240.5655 Average weekly 3,282.7595

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.6846 manat, which was 0.6589 manat (1.8 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 13 35.2905 March 20 37.3435 March 14 36.809 March 21 37.3435 March 15 36.9482 March 22 37.3435 March 16 37.032 March 23 37.3435 March 17 37.3435 March 24 37.3435 Average weekly 36.6846 Average weekly 37.3435

The average price of an ounce of platinum increased by 14.4925 manat (0.87 percent) compared to the previous week, totaling 1,682.813 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 13 1,647.997 March 20 1,682.813 March 14 1,690.1315 March 21 1,682.813 March 15 1,678.087 March 22 1,682.813 March 16 1,642.574 March 23 1,682.813 March 17 1,682.813 March 24 1,682.813 Average weekly 1,668.3205 Average weekly 1,682.813

The average price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 13.3739 manat (0.54 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,472.7775 manat.