Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye business forum to be held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye business forum will be held, Trend reports via the TurkicWorld.

The agreement on holding such a forum was reached during the meeting of Chairman of the MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Rashad Jabirli, and the members of the Board with Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee. The meeting was held as part of the activities of MUSIAD Azerbaijan on corporate relations and communications.

Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) is a non-governmental organization founded by a group of Turkish businessmen. Along with its main office in Türkiye, MUSIAD also has an Azerbaijan branch (MUSIAD Azerbaijan), which started its operations in 2018.

The negotiations on the time and place of the business forum are still underway. Along with the mentioned forum, during the meeting, information was given on the ongoing events and planned projects, and issues of cooperation were discussed.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to arrange a visit of Azerbaijani businessmen to Pakistan in 2023.

In addition, discussions were held on the organization of meetings of businessmen who are planning to arrive in Azerbaijan from Pakistan in May.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in 2022 amounted to $28.1 million, which is an increase of more than 140 percent year-on-year ($11.7 million in 2021). Azerbaijani exports to Pakistan in the reporting period totaled $7.6 million, while imports amounted to $20.5 million.