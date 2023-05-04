Amendments to entrepreneurship law recommended for adoption in Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The amendments to the "On regulation of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs" law are recommended for adoption by the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A number of innovations are included in the amendments to the law.

Thus, the new articles in the law establish the rights of an entrepreneur when checking in the field of entrepreneurship, requirements for an inspector in the field of entrepreneurship, the rights and powers of the inspector and other issues.

According to the document, the changes will contribute to the prevention of unnecessary interference in the activities of entrepreneurs, will serve the development of entrepreneurship in general and further improvement of the business environment.