Azerbaijan exported 3.9 bcm of natural gas to Europe since start of 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan exported 3.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe from January through April 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov’s tweet.

According to the minister, overall, gas export increased by 10.5 percent on annual basis.

In the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 3.4 bcm of natural gas to Türkiye and 1.1 bcm to Georgia, he said.

During the reporting period, 1.9 bcm were exported to Türkiye via TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline).

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. During the reporting period, oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

In addition, 22.3 bcm of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume (46.7 bcm) of gas production.