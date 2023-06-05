Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves reach $9.2B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan have reached $9.2 billion, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

Besides, according to the bank's forecasts, the country's total GDP is expected to grow by 1.8-2 percent as of late 2023, while non-oil GDP - by 5.7 percent.

In 2022, the CBA's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $9 billion, which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more than in 2021.

Besides, last year, Azerbaijan's total GDP increased by 4.6 percent to 133.8 billion manat ($78.7 billion) compared to the preceding year, and non-oil GDP - by 9.1 percent, making up 69.8 billion manat ($41 billion).