Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 10 1.7 July 17 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 20 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0015 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0232 manat, to 1.9062 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 10 1.8621 July 17 1.9087 July 11 1.8735 July 18 1.9128 July 12 1.8755 July 19 1.908 July 13 1.894 July 20 1.9078 July 14 1.9097 July 21 1.8937 Average weekly 1.883 Average weekly 1.9062

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble and the average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 10 0.0186 July 17 0.0188 July 11 0.0188 July 18 0.0187 July 12 0.0188 July 19 0.0187 July 13 0.0186 July 20 0.0187 July 14 0.0189 July 21 0.0188 Average weekly 0.0187 Average weekly 0.0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0013 manat and made up 0.0638 manat.