...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 22 July 2023 13:01 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 10

1.7

July 17

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0015 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0232 manat, to 1.9062 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 10

1.8621

July 17

1.9087

July 11

1.8735

July 18

1.9128

July 12

1.8755

July 19

1.908

July 13

1.894

July 20

1.9078

July 14

1.9097

July 21

1.8937

Average weekly

1.883

Average weekly

1.9062

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble and the average AZN/RUB rate remained unchanged.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 10

0.0186

July 17

0.0188

July 11

0.0188

July 18

0.0187

July 12

0.0188

July 19

0.0187

July 13

0.0186

July 20

0.0187

July 14

0.0189

July 21

0.0188

Average weekly

0.0187

Average weekly

0.0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0016 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0013 manat and made up 0.0638 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 10

0.0652

July 17

0.0649

July 11

0.0651

July 18

0.0645

July 12

0.0651

July 19

0.0631

July 13

0.065

July 20

0.0633

July 14

0.0651

July 21

0.0633

Average weekly

0.0651

Average weekly

0.0638
