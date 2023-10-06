Azerbaijan to trim charges for entry of certain devices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The rates of state duty for registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan by individuals for personal consumption are reduced, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On State Duty", which was discussed today at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the proposed amendment, the fees shall be reduced at the following rates:

For mobile devices, whose market price does not exceed $100 and do not have the functions of photo, video shooting, or Internet access, it is proposed to reduce the duty from 20 to 15 manat (from $11 to $8).

Along with this, for a market price under $100, from 30 to 20 manat (from $17 to $11),

- at market price from $101 to $200, from 50 to 30 manat (from $29 to $17),

- at the market price of $201 to $400, from 60 to 40 manat (from $35 to $23),

- at the market price of $401 to $700, from 70 to 50 manat (from $41 to $29),

- at market price from $701 to $1,000, from 100 to 70 manat (from $58 to $41)

at a market price above $1001—from 150 to 100 manat (from $88 to $58).

Mobile devices, brand and model, as well as the market price of which is not specified on the official website of the body (institution) but determined by the relevant executive authority on the date of application for registration, range from 20 to 15 manat (from $11 to $8).

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted in the first reading.