AZPROMO signs memorandum with AIM Global Foundation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the AIM Global Foundation have signed a memorandum, Trend reports.

According to AZPROMO, the memorandum will serve to expand high-level partnerships that play an important role in the development of the innovation and technology sectors.

The agreement also envisages partnerships to promote investments in the innovation and technology sectors within the framework of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), scheduled for May 2024 and initiated by the foundation.

Will be updated