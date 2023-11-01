Azerbaijan's AZPROMO and Dubai International Chamber discuss opportunities to expand co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and Dubai International Chamber have discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation, AZPROMO told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties discussed potential for joint cooperation. It was stated that there are numerous chances for expanding collaboration and exploring new business opportunities in the trade, investment, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Azerbaijani enterprises plan to participate in an export mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year, as well as at the international food exposition "Gulfood 2024" in Dubai with a united country stand, and a delegation of UAE companies will pay a business visit to Azerbaijan in 2024.

An agreement was reached on joint work with Dubai companies to make investments in Azerbaijan from third countries at the meeting.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel