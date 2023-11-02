Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to debtors of MuganBank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund brings to the attention of legal entities and individuals who have debt obligations (loans) to the declared bankrupt and are in the process of liquidating MuganBank OJSC that they can make payments on the loan by transfer through special liquidation accounts opened in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and in cash at the head office of MuganBank OJSC or through payment terminals "E-manat" and "MPay", Trend reports.

The information was distributed by the fund.

Details of special liquidation bank accounts opened with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan: