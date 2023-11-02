Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to debtors of MuganBank

Economy Materials 2 November 2023 19:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to debtors of MuganBank

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund brings to the attention of legal entities and individuals who have debt obligations (loans) to the declared bankrupt and are in the process of liquidating MuganBank OJSC that they can make payments on the loan by transfer through special liquidation accounts opened in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and in cash at the head office of MuganBank OJSC or through payment terminals "E-manat" and "MPay", Trend reports.

The information was distributed by the fund.

Details of special liquidation bank accounts opened with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

MuğanBank JSC, VOEN

1400122681

Central Bank of Azerbaijan, VOEN

9900071001

SWIFT.BIK (AZN)

NABZAZ2C

SWIFT.BIK (foreign currency)

NABZAZ2X

Code

501004

Correspondent account: AZN

AZ74NABZ01451700000000001944

Payment account: AZN

AZ92NABZ01350100000000065944

Correspondent account: EUR

AZ58NABZ01452800000000007954

Payment account: EUR

AZ40NABZ01350200000000065954

Correspondent account: USD

AZ51NABZ01452800000000015840

Payment account: USD

AZ77NABZ01350200000000066840

Persons who have debt obligations to MuganBank OJSC can apply for additional information on debt repayment at the following address:

AZ1052, 21B Ahmed Rajabli street, Narimanov district, Baku, Azerbaijan (the head office of MuganBank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation).

Phone: (+994) 941

