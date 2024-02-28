Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss strengthening economic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the opportunities for promoting collaborative investments, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During a meeting with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, satisfaction was expressed over the dynamic development of our countries' relations. Furthermore, we discussed the challenges of strengthening economic partnerships and investigated the possibility of establishing cooperative efforts in the fields of tourism and investment," the publication reads.

Based on the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, investments in fixed capital amounted to 20.296 billion manat in 2023, which is 9.8 percent more than the figure for 2022.

