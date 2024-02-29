Azerbaijan Central Bank's demand at currency auctions decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held another currency auction, Trend reports.

The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to $80 million (a decrease of 23.88 percent or $25.1 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $105.1 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the beginning of the year, $1.2 billion has been purchased at currency auctions. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024 - $151.1 million. A total of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024 and $870.6 million in February.

However, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

