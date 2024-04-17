Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 17 April 2024 14:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan and Tatarstan have discussed the expansion of potential to promote investments, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, our discussions centered on the developmental directions of the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, encompassing:

– Supporting joint activities within the framework of industrial parks;

– Expanding the utilization of existing potential to promote investments;

– Strengthening trade relations," the publication says.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more