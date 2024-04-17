Azerbaijan and Russia's Tatarstan view investment promotion prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan and Tatarstan have discussed the expansion of potential to promote investments, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, our discussions centered on the developmental directions of the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan, encompassing:

– Supporting joint activities within the framework of industrial parks;

– Expanding the utilization of existing potential to promote investments;

– Strengthening trade relations," the publication says.

