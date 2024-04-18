Russia's Bashkir Beekeeping Center dispatches trial honey shipment to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Bashkir Scientific Research Center for Beekeeping and Apitherapy (BSRC) has sent the first trial batch of 1,170 kg of honey to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the data, the contract to supply products to Azerbaijan was signed this February, but the customer was not specified.

"Three types of Bashkir honey were chosen for export: linden, sunflower, and flower honey. Before obtaining Russian Agricultural Supervision's permission to export the products, the honey samples were subjected to laboratory tests. Delivery of honey to the customer in Azerbaijan will be carried out by road transport," the information says.

Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Congress Activities of the Republic of Bashkortostan Margarita Bolycheva emphasized that the structure of exports to Azerbaijan is quite diverse.

She mentioned that at the end of 2023, about one-third of supplies from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan were metals and metal products. In addition, the structure of exports to Azerbaijan also includes fuel and energy goods, chemical industry products, wood, pulp, and paper products, machine-building products, and food products.

"For January-February of the current year, we note the growth of mutual trade turnover between the Republic of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year. We see prospects in increasing supplies of chemical and oil and gas industry products, mineral fertilizers, and aluminum," Bolycheva added.

