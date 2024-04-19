Azerbaijani Central Bank, Visa consider expansion of cooperation to drive payment innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Visa have discussed the expansion of cooperation to promote innovations in the payment sector, the chairman of CBA, Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"As part of our participation in the WB and IMF Spring Meetings 2024, we met with Andrew Torre, Visa's regional president for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. During the meeting, we discussed the current cooperation and prospects for collaboration between the Central Bank and Visa. We also exchanged views on expanding cooperation with Visa to promote innovations in the payment sector," the publication says.

To note, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the digital payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Visa's mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel