Azerbaijani Alat Port holds transit role for Central Asian countries - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Alat Port holds a transit role for Central Asian countries, Chief Operating Officer of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Eugene Seah said during a speech at the Reassessment of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward conference, Trend reports.

He noted that there is always a need for alternative routes.

"Baku's Alat port is working at full capacity. Alat Port also plays a transit role for Central Asian countries. We have completed the second phase of the port model. In the planning phase, stakeholders can help increase these investments by supplying cargo," he said.

To note, the Center of Analysis of International Relations launched a Reassessing Azerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward conference in Baku.

The conference agenda will cover topics such as "Global and Regional Developments: Views from Azerbaijan and China," “Potential Synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," and "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China for Mutual Benefit: Economic, Cultural, and People-to-People Exchanges.”

