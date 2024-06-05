International energy exhibitions ongoing at Baku Expo Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, are ongoing at the Baku Expo Center as part of Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Since the previous year, these events have been incorporated into Baku Energy Week. Experts from around the world come together at the international exhibitions in Baku to discuss and collaborate on important matters in the oil, gas, and energy industries. These events provide a platform for the signing of memoranda, agreements, and contracts, paving the way for future collaborations.

Baku Energy Week, spanning from June 4 to 6, encompasses three esteemed events, including the 29th Baku Energy Forum.

Baku Energy Week is being attended by approximately 300 organizations from 37 nations.

Attendees hail from various nations, including the United States, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Japan.

Notably, companies from Sweden, India, and Slovenia are making their debuts at this event.

Among the participants, a significant portion hold a particular interest in Azerbaijan's green energy sector.

Around 40 percent of the exhibition space is dedicated to established companies, a significant number of which participate in the exhibition on a regular basis.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel