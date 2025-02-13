Azerbaijan shows slight uptick in its condensate throughput

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan produced 5.292 million tons of gas condensate in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that the production of gas condensate increased by approximately 89,000 tons, or 1.7 percent, compared to the previous year. In 2023, the total amount of gas condensate produced in the country was about 5.203 million tons.

Of the total production, around 5.284 million tons were commodity gas condensate, showing an increase of 101,000 tons, or 1.9 percent, on an annual basis. In 2023, the volume of commodity gas condensate produced was 5.183 million tons.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan produced nearly 29.63 million tons of oil (including gas condensate) in 2024, marking a decrease of 3.6 percent compared to the previous year.