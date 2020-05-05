Georgia allows construction sector to resume work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The companies operating in Georgia's construction sector will be allowed to resume work from May 5, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gakharia called on the companies to follow the recommendations.

“Daily inspections will be carried out. I would like to urge the companies to act responsibly and follow the recommendations introduced by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Meanwhile, restrictions on travel to Batumi and Kutaisi are lifted.

He added that restrictions on travel still remain in force in Tbilisi and Rustavi. Giorgi Gakharia expressed hope that relevant decisions will be made in those cities by the end of the week.

“Economic revival, opening the economy, and post-crisis management are becoming the government’s top priority,” Georgian prime minister noted.

The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia increased by four on May 4, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 593.

Reportedly, 4,830 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 521 are under observation in hospitals.

The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 223. Nine coronavirus patients died.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

