Vehicle registration in Kazakhstan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan has witnessed a 19.2-percent increase in the registration of cars in 2017, reads a report issued by the Union of Enterprises of the Automobile Industry of Kazakhstan "KazAvtoProm".

In January-December 2017, 1,170,584 vehicles were registered by the administrative police, which is 19.2 percent higher than in the same period last year. Of these, 1,100,684 units accounted for the secondary registration of vehicles that replaced the owner, which is by 19.6 percent higher than a year ago (920,654 units).

Last December, the number of registered vehicles reached 96,773 units, exceeding December 2016's result by 8.7 percent. Of these, 87,986 units accounted for resale in the secondary market (an increase of 7.1 percent compared to the results of December 2016).

Two thirds (66 percent) of vehicles re-registered in 2017, was older than 10 years. The largest share was made up from vehicles older than 20 years (36.2 percent, or 398,152 units), from 11 to 20 years - 29.4 percent (324,023 units), from 8 to 10 years - 9 percent (99,492), from 4 to 7 years - 16.6 percent (183,012), from 1 to 3 years - 7.6 percent (83,985) and less than 1 year - 1.1 percent (12,020 units).

The share of vehicles older than 20 years in re-sales in the secondary market increased from 31.5 percent to 36.2 percent, and the share of vehicles aged less than a year decreased from 2.7 percent to 1.1 percent.

