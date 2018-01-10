Turkmenistan to name highway in honor of Great Silk Road

10 January 2018 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the construction of the Turkmenabat-Turkmenbashi highway during a working trip in Ashgabat, Altyn Asyr TV channel reported Jan. 10.

The president put forward a proposal to name the highway running from Amul (Amu Darya River) to Khazar (Caspian Sea) as the Great Silk Road.

This initiative is a real result of practical implementation of the resolutions on transport and transit corridors adopted by the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan in 2014 and 2015, President Berdimuhamedov said.

The Great Silk Road passed through Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan has a rich culture, various natural landscapes and unique archaeological monuments included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

