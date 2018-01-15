Freight traffic volume through Port of Baku up by over 30%

15 January 2018 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The volume of cargo transportation through the Baku International Sea Trade Port (port of Baku, excluding the oil terminal) increased by 31 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016, the Port said in a message Jan. 15.

According to the message, the volume of freight traffic totaled 4.4 million tons in the period.

About 85.7 percent of the total volume accounted for the transit cargo transportation.

“The greatest volume of growth was recorded in railway and passenger transportation and in the handling of wheeled vehicles, especially large-capacity vehicles. Thus, the transshipment of wagons via a new ferry terminal located in the Alat settlement increased by 26.4 percent. The total number of wagons reached 46,679, while 41.8 percent (19,493 wagons) were transported on the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku route, 13.1 percent (6,124 wagons) on the Baku-Aktau-Baku route, and 45.1 percent (21,062 wagons) – on the Baku-Kuryk-Baku route,” says the message.

The volume of passenger transportation in these two directions (Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan) increased by 41.4 percent and reached 33,129 people, according to the message.

The number of vehicles rose by 21.4 percent up to 28,584 as compared to 2016.

The volume of cargo transshipment via the major cargo terminal located in Baku increased by 44.6 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016, and stood at 607,700 tons.

A major part of the transshipment accounted for transit containers and other dry cargo.

After the completion of the first phase (first half of 2018), the Baku International Sea Trade Port will be able to receive up to 10-11 million tons of cargo per year, and handle up to 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually.

At the second stage, the port’s cargo handling capacity will reach 25 million tons of cargo and 500,000 TEUs.

Azernews Newspaper
