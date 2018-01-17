Kazakhstan’s airlines sign agreements worth over $1B with Boeing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Kazakhstan’s airline companies signed agreements worth $1.3 with Boeing, amid the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and his meeting with the US President Donald Trump, Kazakh media reported.

Both leaders welcomed individual deals between Boeing and Kazakhstan based airlines, supporting the opening of 7,100 direct and indirect job places in the USA.

In particular, SCAT Airlines ordered six Boeing-737 MAX 8 aircraft. Taking into account the planned delivery of the first aircraft in March 2018, these aircraft will be the first 737 MAX models owned and operated in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, expanding the regional and an international network of SCAT.

Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana has also confirmed its commitment to purchase three 787 Dreamliner aircraft with scheduled delivery in 2021, in accordance with the terms of the existing contract.

