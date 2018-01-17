Kazakhstan’s airlines sign agreements worth over $1B with Boeing

17 January 2018 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s airline companies signed agreements worth $1.3 with Boeing, amid the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and his meeting with the US President Donald Trump, Kazakh media reported.

Both leaders welcomed individual deals between Boeing and Kazakhstan based airlines, supporting the opening of 7,100 direct and indirect job places in the USA.

In particular, SCAT Airlines ordered six Boeing-737 MAX 8 aircraft. Taking into account the planned delivery of the first aircraft in March 2018, these aircraft will be the first 737 MAX models owned and operated in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, expanding the regional and an international network of SCAT.

Kazakhstan’s national airline Air Astana has also confirmed its commitment to purchase three 787 Dreamliner aircraft with scheduled delivery in 2021, in accordance with the terms of the existing contract.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan, US sign strategically important agreements
Central Asia 13:41
Kazakhstan - General Electric deal means new jobs in US
Economy news 11:51
Kazakhstan ups gold output
Economy news 11:49
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan expand cooperation in tax sphere
Economy news 11:04
Kazakhstan needs to step on reform path, says WB (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:44
Kazakhstan includes state securities in Clearstream system
Economy news 16 January 18:58
French company invests in construction of solar power plant in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16 January 18:32
Kazakhstan offering state oil company's subsidiaries for privatization
Economy news 16 January 15:52
Financial hub in Kazakhstan starts registering companies
Economy news 16 January 15:38
Kazakh government channels millions of dollars to National Fund
Economy news 16 January 14:14
Kazakhstan plans IPOs for major companies by 1H18
Economy news 16 January 13:04
KazPrime indicator value decreases
Economy news 16 January 12:54
Housing construction to increase in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar
Economy news 16 January 11:47
Food production in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 16 January 10:05
Nazarbayev’s meeting with Trump sets Kazakhstan as key player in region
Kazakhstan 15 January 18:44
Kazakhstan's power producers accumulate losses
Economy news 15 January 18:32
Base rate of Kazakhstan's national bank decreases
Economy news 15 January 18:12
WB drafts five-year partnership framework for Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 January 15:49