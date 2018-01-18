Baku International Sea Trade Port’s first phase capacity increases

18 January 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The capacity of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement will reach 15 million tons of cargo per year after the completion of the first phase of construction, chief adviser to the director general of the port Rashad Karimov said, Baku International Sea Trade Port reported.

Reportedly, Tsunemasa Teramoto, adviser to the Export Promotion Division of the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, reviewed the port.

During the visit, Karimov updated the guest about the trade relations of the Baku port with foreign countries and cargo turnover.

Karimov spoke about the port development concept and stressed that after the completion of the first phase of construction, the capacity of the port will reach 15 million tons of cargo per year.

Teramoto, dealing with export of food and industrial products, said that the Baku port is one of the most important centers for the export of Japanese products to Europe and cooperation with the port is of great importance for trade relations between East and West.

After the completion of the first phase of construction (first half of 2018), the Baku International Sea Trade Port will be able to receive up to 10-11 million tons of cargo per year, and handle up to 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually.

At the second stage, the port’s cargo handling capacity will reach 25 million tons of cargo and 500,000 TEUs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 18:26
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 18 January 16:37
OPEC reveals forecasts for oil output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:24
Ranking of Azerbaijan’s major non-oil exporters
Economy news 18 January 15:49
Azerbaijan to export horse meat to countries of Customs Union
Economy news 18 January 15:12
SOCAR announces time of awarding second contract on Baku Refinery
Oil&Gas 18 January 14:57
Azerbaijan allocates over 50% of preferential loans to develop cotton growing
Economy news 18 January 14:05
“Tragedy of January 20 is day of sorrow for Turkey as well”
Politics 18 January 12:55
Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 January 12:50
BTK to ensure region’s economic boost – Bulgarian Transport Ministry
Economy news 18 January 11:39
Investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector revealed
Economy news 18 January 11:36
Production of construction materials grows in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 11:24
Azerbaijan’s trade house in Belarus to import alcoholic beverages
Economy news 17 January 21:45
Production of chemical products down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17 January 20:25
Azerbaijan calls on France to prevent ties with illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 17 January 19:59
Azerbaijani FM meets diplomatic adviser of French president
Politics 17 January 19:27
New appointment in Azerbaijani Presidential Administration
Politics 17 January 18:15
Average monthly unemployment benefit up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 January 17:54