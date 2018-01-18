Baku International Sea Trade Port’s first phase capacity increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The capacity of the new Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement will reach 15 million tons of cargo per year after the completion of the first phase of construction, chief adviser to the director general of the port Rashad Karimov said, Baku International Sea Trade Port reported.

Reportedly, Tsunemasa Teramoto, adviser to the Export Promotion Division of the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, reviewed the port.

During the visit, Karimov updated the guest about the trade relations of the Baku port with foreign countries and cargo turnover.

Karimov spoke about the port development concept and stressed that after the completion of the first phase of construction, the capacity of the port will reach 15 million tons of cargo per year.

Teramoto, dealing with export of food and industrial products, said that the Baku port is one of the most important centers for the export of Japanese products to Europe and cooperation with the port is of great importance for trade relations between East and West.

After the completion of the first phase of construction (first half of 2018), the Baku International Sea Trade Port will be able to receive up to 10-11 million tons of cargo per year, and handle up to 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) annually.

At the second stage, the port’s cargo handling capacity will reach 25 million tons of cargo and 500,000 TEUs.

