IMF improves economic growth forecast for CIS countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts the economic growth at the level of 2.2 percent in the CIS region in 2018, according to the updated World Economic Outlook published Jan. 22.

The GDP may grow by 2.1 percent in the region in 2019, reads the report.

The latest IMF forecasts slightly exceed expectations published in October 2017. Then, the IMF predicted the economies of the CIS countries to grow by 2.1 percent in 2018. The forecast for 2019 remained unchanged.

Excluding Russia, the IMF expects an increase in the economies of the CIS countries at the level of 3.4 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent in 2019.

Global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 have been revised upward by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9 percent. The revision reflects increased global growth momentum and the expected impact of the recently approved U.S. tax policy changes.

