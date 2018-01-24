Turkey bans import of toxic goods from China, Southeast Asia

24 January 2018 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Fire at oil products’ reservoir kills at least 3 in Iran
Society 16:55
Turkey switching to unified system of payment for public transport
Economy news 16:44
Tehran Stock Exchange discloses P/E ratio, market value details
Business 16:38
Uzbek bank starts paying off revenues on corporate bonds
Economy news 16:31
Iran’s shrimp export registers new record
Business 16:29
Kazakh soft drinks producers cover domestic demand
Economy news 16:10
ICO funded projects hit by 100 cyber attacks a month
Economy news 16:05
Iran exports gas-fired household appliances to Italy
Business 16:00
Uzbekistan, Georgia eye opening direct flights
Economy news 15:28
Iran installs new platform at South Pars gas field
Business 15:19
Uzbek leasing company to finance supply of Russian construction equipment
Economy news 15:02
Danish Refugee Council to hold tender in Iran for assisting displaced people
Tenders 14:29
2018 global economy growth to roll to highs not seen in eight years
Economy news 14:06
GM Uzbekistan launches supplies to Middle East
Economy news 14:02
Uzbek bank finances production of chipboard panels made of cane
Economy news 13:52
Iran’s NIDC unveils drilling performance details
Business 13:06
Russia’s VTB Bank eyes to increase capital of its subsidiary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:42
Iranian planning organization reports on economic indices
Business 12:40