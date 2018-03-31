Netherlands may invest to Kazakh region

31 March 2018 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop paid a visit to Kokshetau city this week, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akmola region akimat.

The Dutch diplomat and governor of the region Malik Murzalin discussed the issues of cooperation in production industry, agriculture and tourism.

Emphasizing the long-term partnership relations with the Kingdom, the region's governor said there are 7 Kazakh-Dutch joint ventures operating in Akmola region and foreign trade turnover between the region and the Kingdom in 2017 amounted to USD 3,2 million.

"Among imported goods are large cattle stock, poultry, potato seeds, animal feed, hand tools, mechanical devices, agricultural vehicles. Having significant export potential, other than raw product, Akmola region is ready to export processing industry goods," Malik Murzalin underlined.

In his turn, Dirk Jan Kop expressed interest of the Dutch side to activate and extend joint production activity.

He said that the relations between our countries are better than ever. "We have business relations in oil and gas field, and have set up agricultural cooperation in recent years. We also have good experience of introduction of Dutch technologies in Aktobe, Almaty and Shymkent. Also there are two companies in Akmola region which operate Dutch technologies in agriculture. In this respect the issues of crop growing, cattle breeding and hothouse are interesting to us," he added.

The parties discussed the outlooks of further mutually beneficial cooperation. To strengthen friendship relations between the Netherlands and Kazakhstan each of the sides agreed to receive business delegations. Malik Murzalin emphasized that the region is also interested in Dutch investments and new technologies in the tourism sphere.

Azernews Newspaper
