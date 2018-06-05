Azerbaijan needs to continue development of science-business co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

It is necessary to continue the development of cooperation between science and business in Azerbaijan, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Akif Alizadeh said in Baku on June 5 at the international conference "Support of intellectual property to the economy of knowledge and innovations".

Alizadeh noted that one of the important steps in this direction became the creation of a High-Tech Park under the National Academy of Sciences, which now has 13 residents.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news