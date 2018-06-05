EU-Azerbaijan transportation co-op built on mutually beneficial terms: minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan on transportation is built on mutually beneficial terms, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said at the 4th business forum of Azerbaijan and the EU.

Guluzadeh noted that this cooperation is aimed at development of transport networks, implementation of projects using various financial mechanisms, adaptation of the legal framework, and improvement of the competitiveness of transport corridors passing through the country.

"Expanding European transport networks, financing mutually beneficial projects and cooperating on transport security meet the interests of Azerbaijan. Currently, there is a special need for the EU to assess the transport opportunities and projects of the Eastern Partnership countries," the minister said.

Guluzadeh said Azerbaijan is the initiator and participant of a number of transport projects in the region.

"One of the projects implemented is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, which plays a strategically important role in the region and which is the shortest route connecting Europe with Asia. BTK is able to provide a reliable and safe transportation," the minister said.

Guluzade also cited as an example a major project to build an international commercial sea port in the country.

"This port is the largest complex in the Caspian basin, which will play an important role in cargo transportation, as well as in passenger transportation. For the development of the transit potential of the country, we consider international cooperation as a priority and in this regard cooperation with Europe is of particular importance for us," Guluzade said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news