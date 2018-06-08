Worldwide health insurance presented in Azerbaijan

8 June 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

A new product in the field of health insurance has been presented in Baku June 8.

The product, entitled as "international health insurance" and developed by PASHA Insurance, offers the people health insurance, valid all over the world.

The client who wants to purchase insurance can choose one of four territorial zones with different coverage.

The first zone covers the whole world, the second - the whole world, with the exception of North America, the third one excludes North America, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Great Britain and Switzerland, and the fourth - the above countries and territories, plus Australia, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Thailand.

As Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairman of the Board of PASHA Insurance Company (IC), noted at the presentation, the IC, after many years of work in the corporate sector, decided to work more actively in the retail segment.

"Over the years, we have improved our services and started to cooperate with more than 100 medical institutions. We have gained experience and decided to apply it in the retail sector. Our product will allow everyone to receive medical care anywhere in the world," Jabbarova said.

Story still developing

Azernews Newspaper
