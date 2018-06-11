Kazakhstan opens new train route from Astana to Southern region

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan launched an electric train that will travel in Astana – Volodarskoe direction, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The train will be the first of its kind passing through the Volodarskoe station (in Kazakhstan’s Volodarskoe region), running twice a week, on Fridays and Sundays.

The electric train consists of six cars, meeting international standards and it will take five hours to travel from Astana to the Volodarskoe station by this train, the executive body of Volodarskoe region said in a message.

"With the opening of the new route, residents of our region have the opportunity to visit Astana in comfortable conditions. The new route will give an impetus to increase the flow of tourists to our region," said the head of Volodarskoe, Beibut Ismanov.

The new train route to the Volodarskoe station was launched with the assistance of the head of the North-Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov and the support of the Transport Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

