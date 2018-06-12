Azerbaijan needs to further increase taxes on tobacco products - WB

12 June 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Further increase of taxes on tobacco products is necessary in Azerbaijan, Head of the World Bank Office in Azerbaijan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi told reporters June 12.

The head of the WB office noted that, low taxes on tobacco products lead to two problems.

"In Azerbaijan today, there is still a very low tax on tobacco products. This leads to two problems. First, the government receives less profit from the tobacco industry than it could be. Secondly, low taxes on tobacco products cause cheapness of cigarettes and their availability, which leads to their excessive consumption and burden on the health care system," Nagvi said.

The head of the WB Baku office noted that Azerbaijan could use the experience of neighboring Turkey in this issue.

"During the year, we have sent our proposals to the government several times, and we are glad that the ministries of taxes and health have a full understanding of this issue. We believe that Azerbaijan could use Turkey's experience," Nagvi said.

In Turkey, the increase in prices for tobacco products by 195 percent caused not only an increase in the collection of taxes from their sale by 175 percent, but also a decrease in sales of cigarettes by 16 percent. Nagvi noted that, currently, the tax on cigarettes in Turkey is about 75 percent of the cost of cigarettes.

In Azerbaijan, the rate of excise duty on the import of tobacco products are as follows: cigars - 20 AZN per 1,000 pieces, cigarettes - 12 manats per 1,000 pieces.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s insurance broker company becomes LIIBA member
Economy news 17:44
Azerbaijan increasing tax on cigarettes
Society 17:42
Azerbaijani company to reconstruct road in Kyrgyzstan
Economy news 17:13
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - vice speaker
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:01
Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs exchange congratulatory letters
Politics 17:01
Azerbaijan and UN plan to implement new projects worth $18M
Economy news 16:35
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 16:31
Paying fines for traffic violations to be available in Azerbaijan’s payment terminals
ICT 16:21
Azerbaijan raising excise tax for production of cigars, cigarillos
Business 15:31
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 15:29
Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijan reveals directions of new export delegations in 2018
Economy news 14:52
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 13:58
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Azerbaijan’s non-oil export volume up by almost 20%
Economy news 12:26
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
WB urges to further increase transparency in Azerbaijani state enterprises’ activity
Economy news 11:14